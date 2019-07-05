Transcript for 'Be Best' a year later

Today marks the one year anniversary of First Lady Lonnie trumps beat bass initiative it's mrs. Trump's signature effort to address issues that affect children and this morning ABC's Jordan fell six out. What the First Lady has been up to you. First Lady maligning it trumps beat best initiative is turning wine I'm very excited to announce be best. An alleged in this campaign dedicated to the most sided boat and got among us I was choosing. The first lady's campaign address as a wide variety of issues affecting children. Everything from well being to cyber bullying to the OPU eight epidemic along the way mrs. trump has shown she's not afraid to publicly contradict the president. The First Lady is clearly making her own statements that act she. She is in some ways making them and defiance of the president. She is spoken out against cyber bullying even though her own husband is notorious for slamming his rivals on Twitter. I don't but he always twenty posts. But she's action EC's action and to eye test content. I know I would be I would he could peak season to talking about it seven weeding but he could not stop me. Last year when the administration was separating migrant children from their parents she made a trip to the southern border to visit with children at a detention facility because. Unacceptable. For me too juicy to join and parents separated most hardened making. And did ID act and commitment own bodies. On a trip to Africa the First Lady visited schools and hospitals highlighting the positive work of USA ID. Finding her husband has tried to cut. I know be awaits the First Lady and president have found common ground in fighting the epidemic. Mrs. trump has raised awareness about the dangers of low UH used during pregnancy. This may trips to medical centers treating infants and mothers recovering from the effects of addiction. Jordan Phelps ABC news Washington. A big thanks majority felt there and obviously let's just go and get out presidency the obvious match it to be bets it's about. Being your best on the Internet big nice to people. Closely for children targeting children which is yes but when it came to obviously this initiative so many critics pointed out. Actually the way that the president conducts himself on Twitter taking aim at people having nicknames for people what some call bullying but I liked that she. Address that is that she know she's going to be hit with criticism but it won't stop you'd ever want to make her mark and so we will see what she continues today.

