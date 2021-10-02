Transcript for Britney Spears case back in court Thursday

My eyes your dad making Alfred decisions why she still in the slammer and live and I name. Reigning Britney Spears the new documentary by the New York Times centers on the battles surrounding the pop starts conserve better ship it's the legal arrangement that is allowed other people mainly britney's father Jamie. To manage her career personal life and finances since 2008. Public outcry since the film's premiere has been intense. If she is in some kind of what it looks like being held against her own well by her dad and again is just speculation from what I saw from the documentary we as a society have a right to due to do the right thing with Britney Spears right now. After more than a decade in the conservative ship the free Britney movement seems to be reaching a fever pitch following the documentaries release inmates. Anyone who watches it really think twice about whether the censorship should have gone on for this hearing scheduled for Thursday it will likely include discussions about what roles for Pete's father will continue to play and managing her finances. On Tuesday britney's boyfriend of several years slamming her father on NC Graham riding in part. I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way. When you get into this sort of Hollywood tabloid. TMZ. World. It's a really confusing place to be not least for the person that. Center Brittany not commenting publicly on the upcoming hearing or on the documentary only riding on its event Tuesday remember no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is not. Nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lands. She accepted the concern is who was gonna happen but she didn't want her father be conservative anytime there's of that amount of money to beat me you have to question the motives of everyone's. Do you think that that might be what the situation is here that this documentary that that just came out on FX and Hulu might be kind of a turning point. I do think that the documentary could very well be a turning point in a similar way to the way that surviving are countless. In recent months Britney Spears' lawyer has made it clear that she no longer want her father to serve as a conservative her up her estate. No word initial attempt to completely dissolved the conservative or ship on Thursday or she will only try to remove her father ABC news has not heard back from representatives. For Jamie spears and has conversations. Ill going on well think you and one thing is for sure about watching that documentary. Is you see just how viciously the paparazzi hounded her you see how young she was during all of this. And how quickly things got out of control and is no coincidence that a lot of the free Britney advocates are 282930. Years old these are people who grew up listening to write music. And saw. Her rise her decline and all that updates from her situation that they're quite quite a bit there.

