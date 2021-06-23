Transcript for Britney Spears due in court today

We turn out to the drama unfolding in a Los Angeles courtroom today Britney Spears is finally expected to speak out about the legal battle with her family. Over her fortune her career and her personal troubles dating back more than a decade. Here's ABC's Cara fill ups. That unmistakable. Sound that can only be. For the first time in nearly thirteen years. Britain and willing to rest court correctly. Telling the judge what she thinks of the conservative her ship she's been under britney's conservator ship was initially orchestrated by her father Jamie allowing her father to make life decisions for her. While also controlling what is now her estimated sixty million dollars state. Britney's court appointed lawyer says his client has called the conserve your ship the voluntary. But is seeking substantial changes. Including her father's removal as kokin servant are over finances. England says britney's afraid ever father. And will not perform again if her dad is in charge of her career Britney never expressed those birds. To her father well he retains control over finances Jamie did step down as personal conserve better. In 2019. Citing health reasons the New York Times out with a new report. After obtaining confidential court records from 2016. Revealing Britney was more opposed to the conserve better ship then previously known and felt forced to perform. The conservative or ship restricting who she dated. Even the color ever kitchen cabinets so far Britney has not asked the court to end her conserving her ship I'm totally foreign. They're extremely happy now the question is will she also tell that to the court. Cure Phillips ABC news Washington. Here.

