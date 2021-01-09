Transcript for New bug invasion

Move over murder hornets. A new insect has people bugging out meet the spotted lantern fly do you see that we want you to identify. Watches wish. While they may look pretty. Officials warn these pests are wreaking Havoc on fruit crops trees and even lawn furniture up and down on the East Coast the quick moving past native to Asia and known for their pale pinkish gray wings black dots and Scarlett under code. We're first documented in Pennsylvania in 2014. While they aren't a threat to humans or pets they feed off seventy types of plants and trees. In the four years since they first showed up at pine crest vineyards and winery in Pennsylvania. Partner Sam Landis says they've caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. We've had at least two acres of wheat plants the last four years you can spray you can basically wiped out a million of them in one day and the next day they're all back. Sightings have now been reported across at least thirteen states New Jersey even issuing quarantine orders telling people to inspect vehicles trailers or outdoor items for these invasive bugs. Before moving them out of the quarantine zone if someone visiting from. A state we want people look at their course because we don't want the bugs. In the counties that right now are not cede masks populations. We alone cannot stop to spread so before the bug show up in more areas authorities say now's the time to stop the spread. We'll read ABC news. New York. Well thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.