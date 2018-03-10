Burglary ring targeting celebrities busted

Officials say five suspects are responsible for a string of burglaries in California that targeted celebrities like Rihanna, Christina Milian and Yasiel Puig. ABC News' Maggie Rulli reports.
1:57 | 10/03/18

