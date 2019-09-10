Transcript for California’s historic preventive power outage

We begin with the historic power outages overnight in California the power company started shutting off electricity to nearly one million customers across the state because of high fire danger. And more outages are planned in 34 counties now some businesses and medical facilities are scrambling worried that these outages could last for days. Overnight last minute preparations in California before massive plan to power outages. My father and wanted it this morning and reminded me to do this people stocking up on water and lining up at gas stations. As a power company started shutting off electricity and anticipation of high winds. They have the potential to spread wildfires. Forecasters predicting the strongest wind event in the region in two years. I'm just charging all my phone chargers hopefully like I you know I have an extra some phone home and Anqunette. Hopefully his bad entirely we don't connect into the world. 800000 customers are expected to be affected with the power being cut to people in more than half of the seats 58 counties. This map of the plant outages in northern California showed nearly the entire Bay Area affected except for downtown San Francisco and San Jose. Customers could be without power for up to five days. There's a possibility they could restore power sooner. And I believe that it really depends on how quickly they get out and inspect lines. Officials are hoping to avert wild fires caused by faulty lines in lusting called the largest preventive outage in state history. The widespread shot off comes after investigators determined that the so called campfire last year. Which killed 85 people and burned a 153000. Acres was sparked by power lines belonging to the utility PG NE. That fire led the company to file for bankruptcy after a six point nine billion dollar lawsuit payout. Back in the Bay Area some health facilities are now asking PG need to keep their power bond during this week's planned outages. We won't make sure that patients get dialysis when we're of the Oakland but. This is not sustainable over long prolonged period of time. But amid the concerns some humor from police in the city of please intent. With a list of helpful reminders for residents like keep your freezer and refrigerator doors closed to keep food from spoiling. If you of teenagers this may be difficult.

