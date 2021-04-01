Transcript for Calls for Miya Ponsetto’s arrest

This morning and the woman behind this video now identified as 22 year old Neil hunt sat out and yeah. Are you kidding me because only one. In the world last month unsettled wrongly accused fourteen year old Keon Harrell junior of stealing her phone in the lobby of Manhattan's Arlo hotel where he in this family were staying. A the video seen more than three million times with shot by here old's father Grammy winning jazz musician Keon Harold senior. Monsanto is seen wrestling with the teen assuming he had her phone but it was later found and returned by an uber driver. I mean I don't know. Wool or it might Daryn there. The incident sparking outrage leaving herald in his family ask skeen Y. The toughest and say that a parent has to give their child. Son. Unfortunately. It might be because you're black. As they wait to see if charges will be filed against Monsanto knew. In February she was charged with public intoxication and Beverly Hills Hotel. Then in May she was arrested again charged with the DY. Her sentence included probation community service. And nine months of alcohol counseling Harold Stanley started a petition asking Manhattan's district attorney to bring assault and battery charges against her. Seen the incident has a larger societal repercussions. Today ponds and had not apologized Ural. York city mayor call it it's free isn't free and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.