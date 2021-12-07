Transcript for Carnival ride scare

We're now hearing from the bystanders who jumped into action when a carnival ride in Michigan began to malfunction. ABC's Christine Sloan has the frightening video. This. Morning fear in chaos on this carnival ride at the festival in Michigan. God. The pendulum attractions swinging out of control swaying back and forth with nearly a dozen riders on board. At one point you see the ride Dooley to pull over. One passenger knew immediately something was wrong I've ever seen anything like shake like I played a lot more violent single or shaking. By standards on the ground trying to hold down the ride. Once it started moving like that and it looks like it was not to tip over there was a point where the base of it was like. Meaning way back and I was like that looks like is about like call back into the river and. A spokesperson for Arnold amusements owner of the ride says it's unclear what caused the malfunction. And the ride has since been dismantled he's praising those who rushed to help. It just goes to show you what type of people live here and Trevor city. That day he. Without even a second thought we'll go right over and do whatever they need to deal for one of their own. It's just the latest scare involving amusement rides this summer. Earlier this month. An eleven year old boy died when his raft overturned on this water ride at an amusement park in Iowa. They. Brady. And last month this brand new bride in Maryland Six Flags America had to be shut down after it began shaking. Prompting CT concerns. No one was hurt. Unlike amusement parks carnival ride inspections varies from state to stay in doing Mona. You pristine.

