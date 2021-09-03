Transcript for CDC issues new COVID guidelines

This morning Americans eager to restart their lives inched closer to normalcy but more and more people getting. Each day we are starting to wonder. The CDC issuing new guidelines for people who were fully vaccinated suggesting Americans who have received the full dose of -- nineteen vaccines can get together indoors in small groups with family and friends without masks or social distancing. They say if grandparents are fully vaccinated they can visit an even hug family members who aren't vaccinated as long as no one is high risk. And so it's not about beating do you know hello my grandma's immunity you know actually have a real family dinner which he had had in about a year now. But health officials are also cautioning the nation not to get complacent Kobe nineteen is still here and millions still haven't been vaccinated. And with new variants of the virus here in the US the CDC is urging even vaccinated Americans to Wear masks and social distance when in public. Because start getting back to some degree or normal. Especially for those people who have been vaccinated back we still need to be here well. On this road to recovery millions of Americans are closer to getting a financial lifeline to lawmakers and a politically divided congress finally reaching a deal in the senate on president Biden's one point nine trillion dollar stimulus package. But with concessions. And the house is set to vote likely pass the senate version in the next day or two that the White House says those 14100 dollar stimulus checks could hit bank accounts and mailboxes. By the end of the month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.