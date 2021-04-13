Transcript for CDC recommends lockdown in Michigan as COVID cases surge

This morning a blunt message from the CDC director to state leaders in Michigan pleading with them to so the state down amid skyrocketing Corbett cases. Really what we need to do those situations as shut things down Michigan's governor is requesting more vaccine seaside doubling down on vaccine distribution. Two XE 7% herd immunity is the answer. We -- to grit our teeth. And keep moving far were making great progress we are getting. Close but the White House because of so called whack a mole approach with a vaccine shipments won't work. Because it would take up to six weeks to send the state more doses. Instead the CDC is sending Michigan a source teen to help FEMA would vaccinations. And the agency's director is calling for stronger restrictions in the state. So are basic to go back to where we were last spring I am last summer. And just shut things down since flattening her. Across the country the daily case average is now at peak summer surge levels about 66000. Cases per day. Experts say looser restrictions and more contagious variant of the virus. Are driving despite a new study says the UK Berrian to the now dominant strain in the US is more transmissible by likely does not cause more severe disease we love you. Feel better you are mixed OK and now another famous faces added to the list of people infected with the virus. Country music star Luke Bryant sidelined from his role as judge on American Idol after testing positive Paula Abdul taking his place last night. Meanwhile FEMA is now accepting applications for coated fear or reimbursement. Officials say within the first and ninety minutes of applications being open they received nearly a million calls.

