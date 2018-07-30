Transcript for Celebrate #GoldenGirlsDay with Golden Girls trivia and of course, cheesecake!

The okay. You here to theme and we certainly know how to win friends and influence people here world news now so we figured. Remain as the first day we trigger into liking our crew. By getting Powell freebies. Yeah I love free stuff so you have for your played out billions of sparking a slack. We'll Kansas here. Who and I come bearing again this is what did you can ring. Many many gifts whether it will start shoe fit fitness cage. Jesse about sixteen minutes ago an excited already eaten too much god OK it's delicious look at my. That didn't look at the question is a good first place in the yes it is up adversely stood for now turnout could I think. Thanks for having me think you think suddenly show I have to start by saying of course thank you for being a friend you know heart attack machine. Yeah they give them as well timed and since you guys are such good pals and confidence I brought cheesecake. Well golden girls themselves loved to deal and I also of course from plenty of swagger here. Stuff and even Blair stepped grove might find stylish checklists and east. Shirts are gorgeous we've got Alicia and that dolls yacht store is quite. Two are so cute I think. You can think and night Sox Trivial Pursuit everything you've been watching this kitchen. Taylor and it's just because you're really really into the golden girls or want to know it's because our pals at Disney are celebrating the very first ever. Golden girls day our day to live their building girls I. Which also happens to be a national cheesecake day as loud colors yeah okay into. Phone is today so we're gonna I'm an act. Picking this up with some GG. TEQ at golden girls trivia quiz. A minor. I don't well I found out and this was a fan I. Lisa Bennett and manage their candidacy so I mean your team Dorsey OK your team Sophia obviously. And. Yeah. But for the record I'm. Cameras. Whoever has the most points at the end to get that exercise to cheesecake and a golden girls puzzled that okay back here only nice direct act puzzle not. Yes I know I'm keeping the other card deficit that stood up after eating the other six. I question one will start out easy Eden where is rose an island from. This. Yet I can get loans among them a giants. Aren't. Yeah. I mean it is it saint Olaf Minnesota Naples Florida. Now its lows in doubt in Minnesota were oak park Illinois man. So young man in the wrong. But I'm going to dance floor on. Just as Naples Florida just his gives a look at. I mean us analysts say no luck is correct sucking up one point team so good yeah. They're gonna go. Local markets where Betty White is from in real life I'll remove thousands. Little known fact that right back. I love her my theater can now request until she's bubble wrap somewhere yeah. What was the name of the nursing home where Sophia lived before moving into Atlanta's house with the girls a pine grove be at shady pines. C brookdale. I'm dining guests this year 81 but I love. Elderly flap steak I don't know clearly flowers. Said he finds mom shady pines is right of an updated Katie because they are the queens of shade who answer yes exactly especially Sophia. Straight outstanding fines at a and yeah. Question three which actor had a clause in their contract allowing them to keep their character's wardrobe. And everything they hear she wore on the show what's it. Eight rue McClanahan who plays plans. DSL Getty who plays sabathia see Betty White who plays rose for. Herb addled men who played Stan. Who mad that's the do you guys are throwing us I'm gonna go group. For Mena. And I'm gonna go. To who had like some crazy shoulder pads. The correct answer your three for three scores yeah. Oh yeah. And with. I'm the most fling for sure out of path toward so it makes sense that you would want to keep that wardrobes it. I the last one here we go on to play a clip this time we'll pause all ask that question and then we'll resume the video to get the answer okay all right ready let's roll the clip. Actually able to deceive me wants. Okay. Do tell Rome's. Okay okay. Save Europe's most famous OB MAG. Right so your question is what it is and over be all and I NG. And and then we'll be UN group whose what I mean so what's the MAG. You know could've. All right let's find out the answer. Save Europe's most famous OB MEG. But center obstetrician magician. The amazing Shapiro yeah. I delivered Bridget. And it was so confusing. Well yeah yeah. And could go to I love it if he. I comedy. It. All right so it's time to declare a winner and tonight's winner is run Mena yeah. I want one but this isn't my first. I made a choice you're getting K. Flag totally refuted tribute to win this year's I think it. Hey thanks for being a good friend guy good talent hunt and I know are bad weather but the group the golden girls stood. When bills they didn't I didn't know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.