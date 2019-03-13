Transcript for A look at celebrities and privilege in college admission scandal

And we have more now on that massive college admission scam in the two Hollywood actresses were charged in the case Felicity Huffman and Laurie law corn. Are accused of conspiracy to commit fraud to help their daughters get into a league colleges. This morning to Hollywood stars now facing possible jail time in the collagen mrs. cheating scandal rocking the country. Prosecutors say Felicity Huffman paid 151000. Dollars to ensure that are Procter would improve her daughter's test scores. According to the indictment Hoffman's daughter scored 400 points higher compare to her preliminary SAT. Score we're talking about deception and fraud. State test scores shake athletic credentials shake photographs. Rides college officials Hoffman an Emmy winner and an Academy Award nominee is known for playing Lynette Scotto on Desperate Housewives. Asking for Bryant. She faced a federal judge while her husband actor William H Macy's sent front row in the courtroom Macy is not named in the complaint. Also embroiled in the scandal Laurie Locke clan the actress who rose to fame on full house claimed the kind hearted role model Becky. Very hard huge success. Block went in her fashion designer husband behind the brand mossy -- are accused of paying 500000 dollars in bribes. To get their two daughters considered as recruits for the crew team. Even though the girls had never road before the couple even reportedly took pictures of their children on rowing machines. Carry out school. Portland daughter Olivia jade is a popular influence on social media with more than a million followers where she can be seen talking about college life. Libya faced backlash for this video she posted last year. I do not experience of like game day partying she later apologized in call school a privilege. In a Tony seventeen interview Rockland sat next to her other daughter Isabella. Who was asked about sending her off to college. Or gotten incomplete denying I really am because when I think about it too much it it will make me crash site yeah I got stuck. Legal experts say the punishments for the two actor says. If they're convicted could be quite different. Locke clan is accused of the spending 500000. Dollars. And doing it twice Hoffman accused of 151000 dollars and doing it wants. There's a big difference legally in terms of a possible sentence between those two. The danger for both of them though is it this is a sort of celebrity justice you don't want if you're celebrity. Because a judge is gonna wanna send a very firm message to both of them and to the country. Hoffman and Locklear as adult children have not commented on the charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.