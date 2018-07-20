Transcript for 2 children die in hot cars

A good samaritan is credited with potentially saving the life of an eight month old boy in Miami who was left in the backseat of a car. Inspect when he can but to similar incidents ended tragically including one at a day care center. Which is now under investigation. A disturbing discovery inside a day care bus in southeast Texas. This is an absolute. Tragedy a three year old found inside the how plus hours after the kids returned from the field trip. The father arrived at the day care to pick up this child. And the daycare started looking around for the child and they discovered that the child was actually in the bus he and that was that non responsive. Police are questioning two people the driver of the bus and a day care chaperone I can't fathom. Being a father and losing my child this way this is a law enforcement nightmares find a child in a situation like this. In Connecticut another investigation involving a hot car death. Two Brothers ages two and four left inside a vehicle in West Haven the forty year old did not survive and his younger brother. Is set to be fighting for his life at a hospital it's just so sad I just look you'll really really bad for the kids police have not announced an arrest in the case but reporters on the scene say a man was taken away in handcuffs. In Miami a tragedy avoided. After woman noticed a baby in a car seat in the back of this Nissan in a strip mall parking lot. In 93 degree weather at first she thought it was a doll but after realizing it was a living breathing baby. She opened the unlocked car and called police the mom arrived 24 minutes later. DuPont McKiver that apparently. I can't play they point out that ever. Battle. Police arrested the mom and charged her with child neglect. And before yesterday's incidents there have been 25 hot car deaths this year according to kids and cars dot org. Experts suggest parents put the child's favorite toy in the front seat so they'll remember child is in the back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.