Transcript for Chris Harrison stepping aside as ‘Bachelor’ host

This morning growing fallout after a bachelor bombshell host Chris Harris and announcing he's stepping aside for a period of time the move coming after he defend Dick contestant Rachel Kirk Connell who's been criticized for offensive and racist social media post racial Kurt Colin. Sixty seconds tick tock videos allegedly showed Kirk Connell liking pose for the confederate flag is sharing cure not conspiracy theories. And one photo appeared to show her at a southern plantation themed party. And 2018. In a recent interview Harrison was asked about the folks. Well Rachel isn't going to look into it or is it not a good looking when he when he won. Adaptive are. Half where commissioners she celebrate old south to sell if I went to that party. What would I read it at that party. Gerson writing in a statement crisis famous myself and have to meet them by excusing historical racism I defended it I machined over how uninformed I was. I was so wronged her Connell writing an honest to Graham at one point I didn't recognize how offensive and racist my actions war. But that doesn't excuse it them. Adding I was ignorant but my ignorance was racist in the meantime another high profile apology. Can't. Justin Timberlake admitting he felt his fellow superstars Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. The singer apologizing for that 2004 Super Bowl appearance for Jack's and ending and that infamous wardrobe malfunction. And Timberlake now saying sorry to its ex girlfriend Britney Spears. After the release of the New York Times documentary framing Britney Spears. Which examines how spears has been treated by others during her career the documentary highlighted temple X release of Crimea river. After their breakup. Paving spears has a heartbreaking teeter. In his apology Timberlake said the music industry is flawed and is designed to set white men up for success. Meanwhile following temple it's apology Janet Jackson's album control district number 135. Years after its police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.