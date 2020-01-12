Transcript for Christmas at the White House

It was a month before Christmas and all through the White House not a creature was stirring. Except for the First Lady who unveiled this year's Christmas decorations. That theme America the beautiful. And the decor is certainly that volunteers from around the country putting up 62 beautiful Chris mysteries. 106 reads more than 12100 feet of Garland. 3200 strands of lights and 171000. Blows in the red room decorations paid tribute to first responders and Frontline workers. The library's decorated to celebrate the 100 anniversary of the nineteenth amendment giving women the right to vote. And the east room celebrates American innovation and air road and space travel and in the blue room the official tree. And eighteen and a half foot Frasier fur from West Virginia. Is decorated with artwork from children are around the country. This year's more traditional Christmas decor is a far cry from the all red book in 2018 and be all white wonderland that's when he seventy. This year's holiday decorations coming after the First Lady was heard in an audio recording obtained by CNN. Using expletive laced language to complain about decorating the White House for Christmas. Kris mascot the eagle and he's missed cuts at the cores are ready to quit right. But god has a 100% it has no place. But decorations went up regardless it's a big way. In fact the annual gingerbread White House is made up of more than 400. Pounds of Joseph gum paced talk clip and royal icing. And this year for the first time ever. It includes the Rose Garden. Which was recently renovated by the First Lady herself. Speaking of First Lady Jackie Kennedy was the first to cheese a theme for the official White House Christmas tree. In the blue room back in 1961 that you're the tree was decorated with toys birds angels and characters from the nutcracker suite. Ballet you guys all I see decked the halls and their two. I'm beautiful job united. Ike has the I'd love their room for the first responders yeah dapper. Our medical. Officials as well because I mean this year we all could use the joy in the. Holiday spirit that plane just think this time next year Dr. Joseph Biden we would put her stamp on the White House for us. Stay with us more news next.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.