Transcript for Colin Kaepernick calls NFL's social justice campaign "propaganda"

On capped her neck is speaking out after the NFL's first Sunday of the season the former quarterback claims team owners herb block falling another player. Catherine make your slamming the leaks new campaign for social justice calling it propaganda. As NFL players took the field Sunday for week one. And Colin camper nick made sure his absence was felt whose Ross drives a pen or. Yeah we're okay. Kemper nick has not places 2016 after kneeling in protest during the National Anthem to draw attention to racial injustice. The former quarterback took to social media to slam the NFL Ford's actions on social justice. Including adding the words and racism and it takes all of us to the end zones. Cap or nick coming to the defense of our former teammate writing. While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about black life the are still at. Actively black ball in Eric Reeves for fighting for the black community. Eric Reed was the second player to participate in the meal in protest behind camper next. Last season wreath at the Carolina panthers' record for most tackles and most sacks price Sify. But he's currently not signed to a team and blames its free agency or what he calls collusion between team owners who voiced signing him meanwhile on the field Sunday. Or. This gesture from Indianapolis had could bring Laurie. It's locked arms and seven other teams decided to stay in the locker room during the anthem. While many other players around the league word. And I don't think there's. More anticipating you know. Change. Maybe in the history only the former patriot making his first start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Losing to the New Orleans Saints thrown ten costly interceptions is only the fourth time Brady has lost the season opener. Obviously you haven't had to deal a whole lot watch this before so I can understand that this is a little bit unfamiliar ill. Must regain Smucker so no I don't like it but it happens. The patriots and their new quarterback Cam Newton won their game a lot sign Brady lost the game. And the patriots want to was in 1999 when Brady played for the University of Michigan.

