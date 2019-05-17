Transcript for College Board says it will add an 'adversity score' to SATs

Now to a big change on the SAT when it comes to how students earn their score the organization behind the exam says all test takers will now guess so called adversity scored that reflects their socioeconomic background. The move is drive both craze. Praise and criticism. This morning there's a big change for the SATs a new system is giving test takers of score based on the hardships in their lives. The so called adversity score is calculated from one to 100 factoring in the crime rate and poverty level in the student's neighborhood as well as their parents income. The College Board which oversees the SAT says race is not a factor in that scoring. Imagine that's he has grown up with last made a ton out of that. That's a great person to lead in tier highly resource Cox's match Michael do when that all of us resources. This course will not be revealed to test takers with schools will see the numbers went revealing college application fifty colleges and universities have already tested out the program and the College Board plans to expand the score 250 schools this fall. I. The change comes with America's college admissions system in the spotlight as dozens of wealthy parents face charges. For allegedly paying a large sums of money to get their kids into elite universities. Some educators say the new scoring system is a step in the right direction and helps level the playing field and SAT score should not eat the thing that completely holds you back. But opponents say the change could put better performing students at a disadvantage. That the college port doesn't see it that way for the college. Christiane. Is giving admissions officers contacts to look at SAT scores and see their students who may not have squared is high on the SAT. But given their contacts Travis accomplished amazing things. In the College Board did not Reese the release the full list of schools already participating in the pilot program but they didn't say it includes Yale Trinity College. And the University of Texas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.