Transcript for Couple reunites 50 years after divorce

He's earned his college early Indian army and he still remember rules. Dennis and Diane Reynolds met when they were thirteen years old and has seen homer and class in junior high. Can bond guru or. Their love story an instant classic. And Oklahoma that was our big day we hold hands and maybe. Diane and Dennis tying the knot right after high school they welcomed two decades but feet stepped in and had other plans the couple getting divorced after four and a half years. You. Took a break a significant for the ears and it hits and practice. Both Dennis and Diane remarried and didn't have much contact at one another decades past Diane have four more children. And then both of their most recent spouses passed away. In Tony nineteen Diane was recovering from a fall in the hospital. When she got some flowers from a certain Dennis reynolds' daughter's. Union near you he's singing. Are home home. Let's just flowers Kirk did you think maybe it might lead to you something else. I wasn't sure I was furious as I sit still that's a spot where our. Denish showing up what is childhood sweetheart really needed someone who did not mean remembrance and honor cordon give it time. Fifty years isn't giving it enough time I don't know. Dennis and Diane re marrying a November 11 what would have banned their 59. Wedding anniversary. Mon on. The couple is split on what to call their anniversary when it comes around again in November he thinks it should be celebrated at their sixtieth she says such cheating it's still their first. There's secret to happy stay happy by the way TDs in different rooms for what you can't agree on what the watched. I say it's the first keep the honeymoon State's appellate. Appetizer target Sears wasn't well I think though congrats to them but we're back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.