Transcript for Possible third COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA is set to review a third vaccine dose one from Johnson & Johnson fewer than 28 million Americans have received a Covert faxing so far. This new shot could speed up the process. This morning America is on the verge of getting a third vaccine to fight coup bid Johnson & Johnson is now seeking emergency use authorization forward shot. Known to be 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations. And deaths in the critical area of keeping people out of the hospital. And making sure they don't die it did very very well the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also easier to handle the current vaccines available. It can be stored irregular refrigerator temperatures and requires only one shot instead of to the FDA says outside experts were view the vaccine February 26. Will likely be available in March according to doctor Anthony county that'll be yet again another good vaccine. In the arm momentary M a bar of art tools. To fight this pandemic a third vaccine can't come soon enough. In Pennsylvania of the Allegheny County Health Department opened a hotline to schedule appointments are reported 151000 calls per second. In the Bronx is opening day Yankee Stadium for vaccines the state hopes to back to meet 151000 people at the site in the first week. What tomorrow Fred our unemployment is fully boot. And what's not there where rod and out of time. At a singer senator near the stadium the nonprofit Bronx rising initiative. Is working to reach low income communities of color. Right now there's a platform on line for people to sign up but a lot of our seniors don't have not only access to technology don't even know how to use technology. A so there's a huge population that is not getting these vaccines. Ball and here's our knocking on doors the public housing complexes. In calling to register singers for their shots. When did you give me all do you have faith can you can go back pain oh yeah Phillips was only. Everything is going smooth big. Gap. Question and a half in the meantime more school districts are looking into whether they can mix summer school mandatory. As more students fall behind because of the pandemic. Virginia's governor is expected to announce its support to extend the school year through summer and Atlanta public school are considering a summer school requirement. One official calling the drop in student performance the coup bid nineteen slide. But many parents oppose the idea. My children not you know based behalf student. And you get to class on time and how elastic or she I think these kids. Even though cove and infections are dropping there's concern about new mutations the White House is now considering a plan to mail every American. A mask.

