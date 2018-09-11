Transcript for Crews battle new California fires

We begin with a devastating wildfire that's racing through the Sierra Nevada foothills in northern California flames have leveled dozens of buildings and left tens of thousands of people. Only minutes to escape their home. Now several people including at least two firefighters have been injured so far one of the hardest hit areas is in the Butte county town of paradise the entire population of 27000. People. Forced from their homes. Overnight a fast moving wild fire anywhere. In California it's looming inside. By winds in excess of fifty miles per hour his so called. Campfire permit earning the equivalent of GE profile people so minute forcing the evacuation of the entire town. Residents rescued from their holes and people abandoning their cars on clogged roads go go go go. Very happy go go and get. This man reporting his escape in near blackout conditions. Dozens of evacuated from this hospital where at least one building was consumed by flames after reports that some people were trapped in the hospital's basement. Or people trapped. New video this morning showing the out of control inferno burning home after home. We lost everything and trailers all our belongings. Adenauer right here not just trying to save everybody else's stuff this fire NATO swirling amid a scorched part of Butte county. The fire chief they're telling the Associated Press near 1000. Buildings could be damaged or destroyed in the town of paradise alone are will caller is there. Fire Chris have been doing everything they can't but they ran into red flag. Warning conditions throughout the day that means that days went. Were incredibly. Hi there is that low humidity and there are bone dry conditions out here this is pretty much a pulpit combination. Where the fire conditions and this is what you say this community. As burned to the ground. Pretty much everything and dot. This picture showing a McDonald's before the fire and after are. Nothing left but the sign. These horses set free but left behind to mind their own way out. And in southern California's Ventura county wildfires have burned more than fifteen square miles and leveled at least one home. Flames are still threatening thousands of homes and businesses evacuations there are under way.

