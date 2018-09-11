-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared in two more California counties battling fires
-
Now Playing: 'Firenado' seen swirling amid Northern California wildfire
-
Now Playing: Vigil held for victims of California bar shooting
-
Now Playing: Protesters demand protection for Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Spider's Web' and 'The Grinch'
-
Now Playing: Pet-friendly pop-up shop opens
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here': US epidemic of gun violence continues
-
Now Playing: Crews battle new California fires
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in California
-
Now Playing: At least 11 injured in shooting at California bar
-
Now Playing: Shooting at Southern California bar
-
Now Playing: House Democrats win 222 seats as Republicans gain 2 Senate seats
-
Now Playing: Republicans keep control of Senate as Democrats take House
-
Now Playing: Voters turn out in record numbers
-
Now Playing: Key races to watch today
-
Now Playing: Voters head to the polls
-
Now Playing: Mid-term elections today
-
Now Playing: Rise of the female campaign manager
-
Now Playing: 'El Chapo' trial begins
-
Now Playing: Watermelon ham becomes a viral sensation