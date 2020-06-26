Transcript for Cultural changes in America

Around. This morning from musicians to amusement parks to state flags that calls for change in support of racial justice. Growing louder that's a big day it's time for a check. In Mississippi College coaches and athletic directors from across the state filled the capitol Thursday urging lawmakers to remove the confederate battle emblem from the state flag. They feel it right now. This lightly as an. Supporters say the state senate is now one or two votes short of moving follower to remove the symbol some opponents want the issue on the ballot so voters can decide. Others have even proposed to state flags. Also this morning Disney the parent company of ABC news. Has announced three branding the iconic splash mountain a ride featuring characters from the controversial 1946 film the Song of the South. But it. The guy the movie which takes place during reconstruction after the civil war. Has long been criticized for its depiction of black people the ride will now feature characters from Disney's the princess and the fraud I just. Do not. She's a rock the 2009 film featured Disney's first black princess the company says the change has been in the works for more than a year. Cultural movement also extending to the music industry days after Lady Antebellum changed its name to lead a topping the prewar reference The Dixie Chicks are now dropping the word Dixie. A nickname for the southern states the seceded from the union and rocker David Lee Roth getting attention overnight. After announcing he's dropping relief from his name. Fans questioned whether it's a statement about the confederate general Robert. And the sports world the Washington Redskins are now removing a monument to. Former owner George Preston he resisted pressure to inner greet the team. Before 1962. Which is ironic because this moment has put attention back on the team right for the name. That people say is derogatory towards and native Americans. There's one DC newspaper that refers to it as Washington's football team refusing to call it. Its name yet he bursts and it's hypocrisy here. So yet George press and resist the pressure to integrate the team before in 1962. Boy when he be surprised today he looked at NFL.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.