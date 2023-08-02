Dancer’s murder a hate crime?

Witnesses say 28-year-old O’Shea Sibley was stabbed by a member of a group shouting homophobic slurs. ABC News’ Lionel Moise reports on the manhunt now underway in New York.

August 2, 2023

