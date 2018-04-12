Deadly bus crash kills 9-year-old

More
A survivor speaks out following the crash of a Memphis charter bus carrying a youth football team that also injured dozens. ABC News' Maggie Rulli reports.
1:56 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly bus crash kills 9-year-old

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59593895,"title":"Deadly bus crash kills 9-year-old","duration":"1:56","description":"A survivor speaks out following the crash of a Memphis charter bus carrying a youth football team that also injured dozens. ABC News' Maggie Rulli reports.","url":"/WNN/video/deadly-bus-crash-kills-year-59593895","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.