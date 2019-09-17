Transcript for Deadly Maine explosion

We turn now to a neighborhood in Maine being compared to a war zone after a massive explosion killed a firefighter. Investigators will be back on the scene and Farmington today as we learn about recent construction at that building. Overnight a community coming together in Maine. Remembering the fire captain killed in this massive building explosion. We decided to come today because we feel its import any even though he didn't know the firefighter personally to support the town and now. So that we care for our purchase partners. New drone video this morning shows the debris littering the ground after the blast leveled the building. It was just total devastation in law enforcement 35 years I've never seen anything like that for my life. Shipped overseas. That was. The fire department responded to reports of a gas smell at the office building which was newly renovated and opened only for two weeks. While they were investigating the gas smell the building exploded. It just looked like a snowstorm all of this installation that was coming up. And coming in here. I heard like a bang in my windows in the back last store was shaking the blast killed 68 year old player captain Michael bell. The thirty year veteran of the department his colleagues paused to pay respects as his body was removed from the scene. And leader they lined up outside the medical Examiner's office for procession to the funeral home okay. Fired its. Until today. And seven other people were injured including four firefighters sent to the intensive care unit. And a maintenance worker who's being praised for reporting the gas odor early enough. To evacuate everyone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.