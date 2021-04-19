Transcript for Deadly Tesla crash near Houston

Back now the investigation into a deadly crash involving a Tesla. Police say it appears no one was driving raising questions about the company's auto pilot system here's ABC's main covers Ian. This morning investigators looking for answers into what caused this fiery crash near Houston. The excitement they didn't hear them that he had ire at a plant that I can't. 38 columns. Video capturing what's left of the Tesla model less after it slammed into a tree killing the two men inside. The car's lithium ion battery reigniting over and over again. Firefighters battling the flames for more than four hours you seen it 3000 gallons of water before the fire put itself out. The electric battery fires they are heard different Dan you're combustion engine regular gasoline source of the combustion. Firefighters found one man in the passenger seat the other in the backseat. Police say there's no indication anyone was in the driver's seat and they're investigating whether the car's auto pilot system was activated. Saturday's crash is the latest in a series of incidents that sparked several safety investigations against Tesla. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into 23 crashes in which drivers were suspected of using auto pilot technology. But advocates for Tesla say the company's been unfairly targeted. You just. Happens to need it hassles often end up in in the headlines. For whatever reason but many there's cars crash every day. In just three hours before Saturday's crash Tesla CEO Elon must weeded. Tesla with auto pilot engaged now protein ten times a lower chance of accidents than average vehicle. I have not directly comment hit on Houston crashed it also be at least one federal investigation. Host cracks battery fires. Our. Thank you Megan.

