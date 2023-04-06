Defamation suit against Fox News moving forward

The judge presiding over the case linked to election fraud claims now says FOX Chairman Rupert Murdoch can be forced to testify in person. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt explains.

April 6, 2023

