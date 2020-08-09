Transcript for Djokovic slapped with additional fine from US Open

New fallout this morning for Novak Djokovic that tennis star was tossed from the US open after accidentally hitting the line judge put the ball. Now he's facing another fine and he's defending the judge who's been attacked on line. ABC's Megan tough resilient hat's more. This morning the on court outbursts from the world's top tennis player getting more costly. Novak Djokovic slapped with an additional 7500 dollar fine first keeping his post match news conference bringing his total losses to more than 267000. Yeah. The finds in las winnings stem from this moment Sunday at the US open. When Djokovic accidentally struck a line judge and throat after hitting a ball out of frustration. Djokovic stunned immediately apologizing to the line judge but minutes later the US tennis association throwing him out of the Grand Slam for dangerous to reckless actions. With negligent disregard of the consequences. He wise the favorite to win the US open. Referee and the staff did a great job of not taking into account. His stature I think for the 128 ranked player that gives them clarity and it makes them feel empowered that they would have all been treated the same. The line judge now getting death threats Djokovic taking to social media asking fans to stop going after the judge. Saying she needs our community support too she's done nothing wrong at all. Tennis greats Serena Williams who famously argued with an umpire about a coty penalty in the US open two years ago. Declining to comment. And Lang and attach that. Eminently back to you guys and it's not such and a. John McEnroe famous fourth on court antics calling it a rookie mistake but predicting Djokovic will now be labeled a bad guy. The pressure just got to he's going to be the bad guy the rest of his career certainly I know from some experience. But you gotta be careful out there. Do they. It's me lots more than 267000. Dollars over this it's an earthly aren't one form million this year and earned more than a 140 million. Over the course it's career Tenet nor. My thanks tonight and for that report.

