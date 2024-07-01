DOJ to present Boeing with plea deal, crash victims' families say

The proposed deal would reportedly see Boeing plead guilty to misleading the FAA during its evaluation of the 737 Max. ABC News’ Alison Kosik has reaction from families of plane crash victims.

July 1, 2024

