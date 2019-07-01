Transcript for Families brace for the impact of the government shutdown

Highly on their that hundreds of thousands federal workers are set to miss their first paycheck. New year of the new year this week but many other Americans are all. So bracing for the impact of the sat down ABC's Brett milky explains. It has yet to shut and is now officially the second longest in US history for many of us there can be a feeling of I'm not a federal employee or I'm not visiting a national park this doesn't actually affected meat will some families are beginning to see a change. For first time home buyers who can't complete their paperwork to families living paycheck to paycheck will read about a delay tax refund this sorted to affect more and more people. I talked to a woman named Daniel baker from Oklahoma she's on snapped the federal food stamps program she says beginning next month there'll be less grocery money in her account. Where a single income family my husband works in diet or kids. Was he just got benefits like normal this month. What is the issue going forward. Well it's looking like rolling it into the part of our benefits next month and none the following month and we didn't Aaron won't be really hurting try to feed our kids. Daniel says her husband works at Wal-Mart and that he would try to get more shifts but think about it she says. If fewer people are spending that government assistance money. I means Wal-Mart needs fewer employees on the floor in the meantime Daniel says she's already starting to cut back on fresh food just in case the shutdown drags on. We'll have a lot more stories about real world effects of the shut down on start here later this morning listen on apple podcasts referred to podcasting app. Ryan Emily. Brad now he always break it down for as if you haven't checked at the start your podcast highly recommend.

