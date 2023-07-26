Florida ocean temperature hits triple digits

Scientists say the 101-degree temperature recorded by a buoy near Key Largo may break a record for the highest observed sea-surface temperature. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally reports.

July 26, 2023

