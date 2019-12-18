Transcript for Ford invests more than $1 billion in 2 Detroit-area plants

Paycheck right Ford's major investment in Michigan auto maker is investing more than a billion dollars into Detroit area plans one of the plants for work on Ford's first self driving vehicle starting. When he when he watched. It happens as Fiat Chrysler and the parent company of Fuzhou agreed on terms of the big DD merger creating the world's fourth largest auto maker. There's a new way to share images on insert Graham it's called lay out load for its grand stories that allows users to upload up to six different photos at a time into different grid patterns for now it's only for pictures not videos. And FaceBook owns the four most popular apps of the decade right answer grant messenger what that FaceBook. Topless downloads over the past ten years tick tock. Healy other app in the top five jumping on all of them right now hopes are you act by have a great day.

