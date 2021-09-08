Transcript for Friends trapped in flooded elevator

We turn now to that nightmare inside an elevator in Nebraska water was pouring in and the people inside had nowhere to go. Let me see your best in his press. This morning this man breathing a sigh of relief after his near death experience caught on camera. Storm triggered historic flooding in parts of Nebraska. Tony Lou and his friends got into an elevator in Omaha as the elevator reached the ground floor water started rushing in. Water starts. Coming in to events and then. I just think it was gonna go to my ankles but the water kept rising blue in his friends tried to pry the doors open once I got down to start trying to open the door. Then those two my neck. Lose friends calling 911. While Lu called his roommates and I was like hey you to come down. I can be diner right now those who makes him coming to the rescue helping blue and his friends Friday opened the door the water so high they had to swim. We just got open and then start swimming out and then once I got out I just can believe like. This was some mussina moved. Game on the other side of the same building another elevator also filled with water trapping someone inside the emergency crews were able to get their needs time to pry the doors open. Meanwhile Lou and his friends are OK even his car outside escaped damage but others in the area not so lucky. Up to five inches of rain submerging these vehicles in the streets pointed out that Ellis had no idea. Incredible at least one other rescue was made in the area after two people that's traded on the roof of their car.

