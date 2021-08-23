Transcript for Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine expected

Turning to the pandemic a major development expected today could boost efforts to backs and they more Americans. Against co bit. It comes a new study from Israel finds a third shot of the fighter vaccine can significantly lower the risk of infection in people over sixty. This morning a pivotal moment in the pandemic possibly just hours away according to the New York Times the FDA could give full approval of Pfizer vaccine. As early as today which get help convince more Americans to get vaccinated. For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn. I think at this moved from the FDA when it comes well actually help them to move forward but those kind of plants. It comes as a daily case average in the US reaches a 137000. Up 230%. In the last month. It may reading that story. Their biggest question is when he is going. According to this doctor the health system has collapsed and metropolitan Houston. Were 33 at the 35 hospitals are no longer accepting new patients. The projections. And is going to be song Thomas Marshall mixture of the objections. The predictions and taken to the British and humor ability. Doctors say the overwhelming majority of new patients' are among unvaccinated people. Data shows only 46%. Of eighteen to 24 year old are fully vaccinated. The White House is now teaming up with social media stars. I wanted to take this time he really emerged all you guys don't get vaccinated. Held debunk disinformation about the shot and fled ticked off feeds encourage young people to get vaccinated in the meantime another high profile break through case reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife. Are hospitalized with cove it. The civil rights leader publicly received his first dose of the fines or shot back in January the Jackson's son saying his parents are resting comfortably. This is vicious and a two term quickly so I'm sailor beating very optimistic. But I have seen this in turn on a does. And so you don't know you really don't know. And now a setback for the cruise industry a new warning from the CBC says people at an increased risk. For severe illness should avoid cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status.

