-
Now Playing: FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval
-
Now Playing: The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly aiming to fully approve Pfizer vaccine
-
Now Playing: White House partners with influencers to push vaccinations
-
Now Playing: Hiking trail death mystery
-
Now Playing: US expanding Kabul airport security perimeter
-
Now Playing: Young family found dead near Yosemite
-
Now Playing: 17 inches of rain trigger flood disaster
-
Now Playing: Major airlines to assist in transport of Afghanistan evacuees
-
Now Playing: Biden: 11K people evacuated from Kabul over weekend
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Henri brings severe flooding to East Coast
-
Now Playing: Henri to continue to bring rain to Northeast
-
Now Playing: Dozens missing after extreme flooding in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Try these easy on-the-go bites for back to school to get out the door on time and fed
-
Now Playing: Find out the latest on Tropical Storm Henri
-
Now Playing: Don Everly dead at 84
-
Now Playing: Biden under increasing fire over Afghanistan crisis
-
Now Playing: Race to evacuate Kabul intensifies
-
Now Playing: Dozens missing in deadly floods in Tennessee