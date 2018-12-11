Transcript for George W. Bush and Laura Bush awarded Liberty Medal

Well the former president George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush were honored at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center. The former first couple was awarded the liberty medal for their charitable mission helping wounded post 9/11 veterans get back on their feet. Through healing and career training here's some last night's highlight. It's an honor to be here at my name is Joseph Biden I worked with President Bush. It's no secret President Bush and I occasion in our political disagreements. But fact of the matter is always respected the Princeton. And tonight we recognize the effect and made through your enduring commitment to supporting America's. Veterans and caregivers. Joseph you're looking good it. Hazing what happens when you get out office. I am incredibly proud. Along with larger receive the liberty Matt. I've been fortunate to meet thousands of these patriots. And what most of them want to tell me is this they were proud to serve. And they do it again we're working. Within to develop the leadership skills and the tools they need to transition successfully. To civilian life. Some come home a visible and invisible wounds of war others feel disconnected from their communities. Or miss a sense of purpose they found in their military career these men and women are tremendous national assets. And they have so much more to give to our country. Clinton veterans saying here in Philadelphia.

