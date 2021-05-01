Transcript for Georgia election day

Overnight president trump in Georgia stepping up his attacks on the Republicans who run the state. I gotta be campaigning against you governor are you crazy secretaries. Com also making false claims about the presidential election and appearing to focus on vice president Mike Pence. And the role pencil play as senate president. When congress certifies the election results tomorrow. My hope Mike. Minutes comes through for us I have to tell. Our great vice president comes through forests is a great guy. Blessed because they come True Blue like your blood as much. Meanwhile polls show senate races in Georgia today neck and neck. And Democrats must win both to take control of the senate. The power. The power is literally in your hands unlike any time my career warned state. It comes amid growing fallout from the president's bombshell phone call was Georgia secretary of state. What are we didn't get I only need 111000 odd dollars. I need 111000 votes in here brick. The president is her pressuring Brad reference burger to overturn Joseph Biden's victory in Georgia launching into conspiracy theories about the election. You know what they did indeed not reporting it does today not upset. Criminal not a criminal class. It's blocking all again. It is Groundhog Day again on Monday an election official in Georgia refuted Trump's claims point by point a minute do it again eminent go through all of us. Anti disinformation Monday it there is no shredding about what's going on. That's not real no one is changing parts or pieces out of dominion voting machines that is that's that's not a real I don't know that means it's not real thing. Rapids Berger says he did not know the call with the president was being recorded he declined to say whether he knew it would be leaked to the media. I say hey let's let's go ahead and release got a phone call. The information is out there and show them. It is what it is in. That's not an answer to my question who they are you gonna answer my question indeed you were you aware of the decision. And we are in favor of the decision to release a phone calls are. I think that we headed your song to the president's. Twitter. Every sparred with the sharks or call. The big issue today it will the president's false claims about election fraud suppress turnout among Republicans in today's races a dozen helpful. I can't think of a single scenario where that phone call. 462 plus minutes made. Any sort of difference in in getting David Perdue and Kelly left for re elected others are sticking by the president and his allies. Most Americans know what's really going on the rapist murderer and the rest in the brain candy they're all culpable. Dropped completely complicit and the biggest fraud in American history. Now both senate races here are so close were not expecting any winners to be announced tonight.

