Transcript for Grocery stores take new measures

This morning as supermarkets frantically restock their shelves but some are taking new steps to protect customers' most vulnerable to the corona virus. Lines at this extremely wrong. Shelves are empty so it panics fearing Stop & Shop at Dollar General and some local supermarkets across the country have announced seniors only shopping hours. And now people on social media are pushing for big box stores to do the same using the hash tag elderly hours. I think that would be wonderful. I think that would be extremely nice it would give us a chance because all of the younger people like everyone out there their they're just not giving out of the way. Some grocery stores and giving every shopper gloves to where. In New Jersey customers and they shop right are forced to get in line good for shopping. Because this particular store is only allowing 250 people inside it wants but gave me eleven. And this morning one man generosity is inspiring so many others. It's not asking Robert everything. Does not expect. Anything. Abraham diggers and is contacting senior citizens in his town and making bear trips to the grocery store for them. He says this is what his mother would expect from him why do I start because we're here. I mean home. I don't wanna see anyone's. Go hungry in army or poppy risk their life trying to get food. Elderly our it has seen six such a good idea because we know that some of those people just. Can't really get out of the can have up NATO for a fight stories like maybe we can. So great to have that time for them. Yet S really Smart and again when it comes to people stop pilot obviously that. The government is saying there's no need to do this but people they are concerned that they're fearful of some type of national locked down. And they're worried that they don't have the supplies they need is so obviously that's what they're doing their core to the stores and getting whatever they can.

