Health care workers set to strike

More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente employees are preparing to strike today over what they say are unfair labor practices. ABC News’ Lionel Moise reports.

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live