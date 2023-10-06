Historic health care worker strike

More than 75,000 workers in eight states are picketing Kaiser Permanente forcing the healthcare provider to limit procedures for patients. ABC News’ Lionel Moise reports on the workers’ new threat.

October 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live