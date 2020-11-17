Transcript for History made in space

All out of ball 100 grew one or all are welcome Gary I have we can't wait can't feel important. This morning to SpaceX crew dragon resilience docking at the International Space Station hard capture is complete. Dragon is officially attached to the International Space Station and making history as the first fully operational crewed mission for space acts. And an important. Joint venture with NASA returning space flight to America and making sure the ISS can stay only stacked this morning what do the crewmembers on board Victor Glover. Becomes the first black astronaut to live on board the ISS. Staying there with his team for the next six months and someone else on board the SpaceX crew dragon also lending a helping hand in this historic. Vince I couldn't happen we have four astronauts. Five actually was data unit on board trying to take his seat right now auditors the university's most adorable astronaut serving an important purpose on board actually eighty go to. It's the cruise. Zero gravity indicator he and his four crew mates are joining the three astronauts already on board the space station. Who arrived there last month on a Russian spacecraft. A welcome ceremony already under wade this morning a party 200 miles over our heads. The seven human astronauts on board the highest death and baby yard are set to welcome even more friends from a mission dubbed. Crew to do to launch sometime this spring you guys are right pretty exciting there thank you or appreciate it.

