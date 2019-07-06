Transcript for Honoring D-Day heroes

We do begin this half hour with president trump though returning to Washington from Normandy today after honor in. Behind the historic invasion that helped put an end to not teacher in. The president paid tribute along with French president Manuel Mac Ron acknowledging the bravery of the troops who landed on the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago. And the two leaders stood with their wives for 21 gun salute ABC's Jordan Phelps has more. It was his somber ceremony at Normandy. President trump making a 75 year anniversary trip to the hollowed grounds. Where US and allied forces invaded occupied France. And turned the tide of world. War two on the insurers. On these bluffs. On this day 75 years ago. 101000. Men shed their blood. And thousands sacrifice their lives. President Tom paying tribute to both the lives lost. And veterans there to remember their lost comrades you are among the very greatest Americans. Who will ever live. You are the pride of our nation. You are the glory of our republic. And we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. French president Emanuel Mack wrong was there as well we know what we all. The U but the runs all freedom turning to the veterans to directly express his gratitude to do on behalf of my nation. I just want to say thank you. The two presidents and their wives touring the American cemetery where more than 9000 American troops are buried. Observing a moment of silence in honor of the fallen and celebrating the bond between two nations Jordan Phelps ABC news Norman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.