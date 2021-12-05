Transcript for Horse racing scandal

The scandal that rocked the Kentucky Derby trainer of the winning horse that failed a drug test is changing his story but a source is being allowed to race again this weekend. This morning the trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Medina spirit. Narrow acknowledging he gave the horse a medication containing a banned substance trainer Bob Baffert saying Medina spirit was treated with auto Max an appointment. Once a day up until the day before the Kentucky Derby yesterday I was informed that one of the substances in auto Max is beta met the zone a steroid. The acknowledgment coming just one day after Baffert said he was positive that he never gave the horse the banned substance. We know. For certain that we did not give him that Baffert earlier this week claimed that so called cancel culture was fueling the controversy in this America's different. And did this it was like a chancellor culture kind of saying he also alluded to a bizarre testing incident involving another horse I had. A groom and they urinate and that she had couldn and Arab you know we're keep her native and install no horse aid it was a call. Mattson. We resolved that. Baffert is now suspended from any races at Churchill Downs and Medina spirit could lose the derby crowd if results of a new round of drug tests come back positive those results are expected in a few weeks despite the ongoing investigation Medina spirit will be allowed to race at this weekend's Preakness Stakes. Along with two other horses Baffert trains. Officials insist those horses will be facing more scrutiny. Additional testing additional monitoring. Essentially a watch list to ensure the integrity of the sport leading up the race. Medina spirit is Baffert fifth course test positive for banned substances. In just the last thirteen months.

