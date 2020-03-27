Transcript for Hospitals across country are getting stretched thin

Here this morning hospitals across the country both big and small getting stretched thin on supplying its staff. And Boston more than 160 workers have reportedly tested positive for krona virus at three different hospitals. The atmosphere so tense week you know week so many of us have known each other for years and years and winner will collect strangely scared of each other rank. On as someone with very thoughtfully and brought food to the intensive care unit for for all the staff and and it was like hardly touched because we're we. Just so in this constant status sort of paranoia and see air. In New York a darker in Queens says or hospital is nearly at capacity. And there being resourceful because of a lack of supplies. A patient and as. We had a rare wrong. And as big cities bear the brunt of the pandemic health professionals and less populated areas. Are now sounding the alarm. If you would have asked me ten plus days ago. I thought that this is gonna get as bad as it was I would of told Jews. Now Mary McDonnell is a nurse and Oakland County Michigan outside Detroit she says the number of krona bars patients at a hospital is at least doubling every day. And you've heard the rumors he saw the trends. But until you see it firsthand you just have no idea what it's like. Even Montana is now ordering the State's one million residents to stay at home. In Missouri nurses at a Kansas city hospital are turning their math again at the end of their shipped so they can be sanitized and be used again the next day. We get one mask. To use for the entire shift. For various patients. Which is a little scary across the country the rate. Of infection and rural areas remains relatively low we understand and know that the virus. Does not pay attention to which community. I'm it should and should not. Be transmitted. Within. Texas is now reporting more than 14100 cases most of them in the Dallas and Houston area but more than twenty of the cases are in Smith County. The governor of Texas is now ordering a fourteen day still Korn T for travelers coming from new York New Jersey and Connecticut. As Willis New Orleans. We're a month after Mardi Gras brought in more than a million tourists a city official says the health emergency could define the city for generations. In Alabama the number of confirmed cases surpassed 500 overnight. And wall schools in the state will be close for the rest of the academic year the governor says she has no plans to issue a shelter in place order anytime soon. The job we are not Louisiana win not New York State will not California. And right now and I is not the time. 22 or road people to shelter in place. And there's growing concern about port is older population went testing site in Tampa close separate two days. Because it went on a task.

