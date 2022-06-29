Hottest new kitchen gadgets

ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally checked in with The Giz Wiz Dick DeBartolo for this season’s hottest kitchen gadgets, including a Darth Vader toaster.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live