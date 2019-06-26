Transcript for House passes $4.5 billion package to aid migrants

Now to the crisis at the border overnight on Capitol Hill the house approved billions of dollars in humanitarian aid for migrants setting up a showdown with the senate. It comes the Mitt yet another shake up and the trump administration. Overnight the house approved four point five billion dollars in emergency aid for the border crisis that Ilyce. The bill includes provisions to help children in being least taken into US custody. But the White House is threatening to veto the bill president trump is demanding changes to the asylum system. Even though he says he does support emergency aid that humanity's. Helping children it comes amid reports of hundreds of children being housed the deplorable conditions at two facilities in Texas. A Border Patrol station in Clinton reportedly denied children's soap and toothpaste. According to lawyers who went inside and spoke with then the children were found killed the sleeping on the concrete for. With only mylar sheets we found rabble children freezing wearing clothes they came in. Off the border from customs and Border Patrol has denied most of the allegations saying overcrowding has been the problem and while the agency said earlier this week that it removed 250 children from the Clint facility. ABC news has learned about 100 children have now been transferred back to that facility picture shown by the Texas Tribune shoe boxes of diapers and toys in the front door the facility good samaritans donating items say they were turned away by the border agents. Who say it's against the law for government agencies to accept goods not your marked by congress and as the White House faces anger over the condition of border facilities. A gut wrenching reminder of the funerals migrants face. Graphic images show a father and his 23 month old daughter. After they drowned in the Rio Grande near Brownsville Texas reports say the family from El Salvador was waiting months to be granted asylum. Before they risked their lives crossing the river. All of this is acting border chief John Sanders announces his resignation. Sources tell ABC news Sanders resignation had nothing to do with the revelations that the Border Patrol hell's migrant children in Texas. And conditions a Doctor Who recently bids at the facility. Likened to torture facilities president trump when asked about Sanders resignation said. He doesn't believe he's ever spoken to him. Take ever for Sanders will be mark Morgan who served as Border Patrol chief under President Obama. Organ once said he could spot a future gang member by working and to a boy's eyes.

