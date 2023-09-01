‘Howdy Doody’ spotted cruising in passenger seat

Police were called after a large bull was spotted riding shotgun in a not-so-large vehicle. ABC News’ Danny New has the video.

September 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live