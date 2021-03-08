Transcript for Hurdler breaks record at Olympics

Let's get the other headlines from Tokyo overnight with will dance will good morning good morning Andrew yeah it might have been a slow start for a big US men's basketball team in Tokyo but the boys are back and looking to score. Another medal sport team US AB game ending just a little bit ago and team USA coming out on top of that 95 to 81 victory over Spain Kevin Durant leading the team with 29 points including. A trio of threes early in the second half and helped turn. A tight game into a more comfy win for team USA. And on the track. Scarred city wore a hold of Norway winning gold in the men's 400 meter hurdles. Breaking his own world record right behind him American rock app ride Benjamin taking silver. Let's get a closer look look at that gold medal react to the Internet jumping for joy over these photos Carson saying after the race quote I've spent. Thousands of hours thinking about this adding. He's been training like a maniac so well deserved win there. And then in women's gymnastics is there to see Kerry bouncing back after a stumble in the vault finals but this morning jade. Is a gold medalist winning the women's floor routine hurting the 21 you're 21 year old her first gold medal. And finally American this Allyson Felix won her first round heat of the women's 400 meters. As she began her quest for a tenth Olympic Medal she's now one step away from becoming the most. Winning women's track and field athlete. All tied at in terms of that medal count the US held first place overnight but China has the most. Gold medals on a IRA thank you for that update both hands.

