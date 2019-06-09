Transcript for Hurricane Dorian hits the Carolinas

We begin with hurricane Dorian battering the Carolina coast right now with relentless rain and a starter tech quick top seven feet here's where the storm is right now I picked up speed overnight as it tracked along the coast of North Carolina. At least four deaths are blamed on the storm here in the US looking at the wind gusts the a fax could be devastating. Nearly 300000 power outages were reported overnight. And winds could hit 100 miles per hour in some areas. Take a look at this scene in Wilmington, North Carolina as the rain comes down in the wind that whips those trees even shaking camera. Up to fifteen inches of rain are possible. We have a team up and down the coast of the Carolinas beginning with ABC's. Meg and have resilient meg and good morning. Good morning Kenneth and today as Dorian bears down on North Carolina here in Charleston we're seeing the aftermath of the storm. Like a broken on teens and debris littering the ground. Virgin Doreen been racing into the Carolinas causing destruction flagging and at least one you reported tornadoes officially. Near Myrtle Beach families how to run from the twisters. Someone drove this Jeep onto the beach the storm taking the way. The high winds whipping up the sagging and he's apartment buildings all of a sudden the windows broke through loose. Everything was swirling in our bedroom. Wind gusts of up to seventy miles per hour tearing down power lines knocking out electricity to hundreds of thousands. Stores boarding up in Wilmington, North Carolina as homeowners deal with the flooding the governor urging residents to hunker down. WTV he's Darlene Wilson he's been where the heavy winds. And the rain are here. Several tornadoes throughout our area this afternoon and it's only expected to get worse as Doreen continues to pummel the coast. And make that I here to Wilmington. Oh water spout whipped up by the outer bands of hurricane Doreen destroyed homes at this mobile home park along the North Carolina coast of the town manager in emerald aisle seeing the damage on the barrier island was concentrated just England from the Atlantic Ocean. ABC's rob Marciano is in Nags Head in the outer banks North Carolina. Another fierce rain band is coming in just an alert on my phone be sheltering place from dare county self. It's dine out without. And here in downtown Charleston the power went back. Back on late last night many of the restaurant say they're going to open up later today or tomorrow. Kenneth today you know all right my in thank you so much.

