-
Now Playing: Trump cancels Poland trip because of Dorian
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian could strengthen to Category 4 storm
-
Now Playing: Residents in Florida preparing for the worst as hurricane looms
-
Now Playing: Car nearly hits girl getting off school bus
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 2 storm
-
Now Playing: Andrew Luck retires from the NFL
-
Now Playing: Amazon rainforest keeps burning
-
Now Playing: Global stocks tumble
-
Now Playing: The making of a 4-legged hero
-
Now Playing: Hot car arrest
-
Now Playing: Elevator tragedy
-
Now Playing: Internet scam bust
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting plots foiled
-
Now Playing: Trump sends mixed messages
-
Now Playing: Married in a New York minute
-
Now Playing: From custodian to principal
-
Now Playing: Fugitive found after living in bunker for 3 years
-
Now Playing: Dale Earnhardt Jr. out of hospital after plane crash
-
Now Playing: Congresswomen banned from Israel
-
Now Playing: Growing fear of recession