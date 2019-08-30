Transcript for Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 2 storm

Let's get right to the growing threat from hurricane Dorian as the storm gain strength in the overnight Dorian has been upgraded to a category two hurricane and it's now on track to become what forecasters call up potentially catastrophic. Category four by the time it makes landfall this new image from spaced the shows the size of this storm which is chugging over warmer Atlantic waters east of the Bahamas we'll have the storm's latest track in just a moment but first a warm welcome to ABC's Ann as Dele quite Tara. First time on the show in an as you've been. Looking into the scramble to prepare for Dorian. That's right dead and still lots of uncertainty with regards to where the storm will hit and how strong it'll be. But if forecasters are right Dorian could wind up being the strongest hurricane to hit Florida's East Coast in close to three decades. Pastors speaking no chances when it comes to Dorian. Hurricane hunters from Noah flying right into the storm to try and figure out just where it will make landfall all the data that comes our aircraft to send real time the national. The hurricane battered the category two storm is growing stronger. And could become a cat or by the time it hits the mainland somewhere between Melbourne and Miami yeah. Close to seventeen million people along Florida's East Coast now bracing for a strong storm surge winds of over a 130 miles per hour he. And over all foot of rain. Boarding up windows and scrambling for supplies of gas stations at running out of fuel. It's getting prepared for the storm comes just want to protect against what's coming. President trump watching closely in canceling an upcoming trip to Poland to monitor the situation. It's. Something. Very important for me to be here this storm looks like it could be a very very big one indeed. In addition to declaring a state of emergency Florida's governor is asking president John to declare up. Three landfall disaster for all of Florida's 67 counties battle essentially free up federal resource is. To help Florida with Annie adorns possible attacks to named Kenneth Landon as movie watching that closely throughout the weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.