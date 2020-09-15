Transcript for Hurricane Sally expected to make landfall later today

This morning thirteen Sally intensifying as it heads towards the Gulf Coast a new look from above showing an explosion of lending inside the hurricane as the sunset last night. The storm expected to make landfall late tonight along the Mississippi Alabama border as a category two hurricane. Forecasters expect the hurricane did install dropping more than twenty inches of rain with a life threatening storm surge. If this one hits to cold dedicated to. I'm thinking we to have at least six to seven total war. Where we stand in that. This morning water already spilling on to roads and dogs and coastal Mississippi. The and this video showing the water levels rising and Saint Bernard pierce Louisiana. Well before salaries arrival a hurricane warning remains in effect overnight in the war -- were Sally could pose the latest test for pumps used in the low lying city ABC's Alvin Lopez's there. Here in New Orleans some of the businesses closed and boarded up others aligns with sandbag preparing for what Sally my brain. As the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico fueled a hurricane officials are warning of prolonged impacts possibly bringing dangerous storm surge and flash flooding. For DD slowing of the storm that is concerning. The longer and it stays out in the Gulf of Mexico the more. I'd hire the likelihood is that it continues to grow. Sally could dump a foot of rain farther and lend.

