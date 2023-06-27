Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger due in court

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for the suspect in the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students. ABC’s Alison Kosik reports.

June 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live